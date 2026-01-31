Fierce frosts return to Ukraine: what will the weather be like on the last day of January

On Saturday, January 31, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in the eastern, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, with temperatures of 3-8° below zero. In the rest of the territory, light wet snow and rain, with ice in the central, most northern, and southern regions.

Temperature 0-5° below zero, in the west of the country from 2° below zero to 3° above zero, in Zakarpattia and the south of Odesa region 1-6° above zero, in Crimea up to 12°. On the roads, except for the south, black ice. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s, in the eastern regions in places gusts 15-20 m/s - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Saturday, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature -12°...-10°.

