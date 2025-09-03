Fictitious psychiatric diagnoses for $8,000: a lawyer and a doctor exposed in Kyiv

A Kyiv lawyer and three of her accomplices, who organized a business selling fake certificates to evade mobilization, have been served with suspicions. According to the investigation, they sought out men of conscription age and offered them to arrange documents about fictitious, including mental, illnesses. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

DBR employees informed about the suspicion to a lawyer and her accomplices - a former law enforcement officer, an employee of a municipal security organization, and a traumatologist from one of the medical institutions in Kyiv region. They influenced the issuance of fictitious medical documents to men for evading mobilization for 8 thousand dollars. - the message states.

According to the investigation, the lawyer "had friendly ties with a doctor of a state institution and offered him to establish an illegal "business". To cover up the activity, she involved a former law enforcement officer and an intermediary who were engaged in transferring and distributing money.

The woman sought out "clients" among men of conscription age and offered them to avoid service for 8 thousand US dollars. For this money, the group provided certificates of allegedly serious illnesses, mostly psychiatric disorders. Such documents allowed conscripts not to appear for service for a long time or even to be removed from the register - explained the Bureau.

During the investigation, two such episodes were documented. According to available information, more than 20 people used the group's services. Investigators conducted authorized searches in medical institutions and the homes of the defendants.

All defendants have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment. The issue of choosing pre-trial measures for the suspects is currently being decided - added the DBR.

