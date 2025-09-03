Fictitious psychiatric diagnoses for $8,000: a lawyer and a doctor exposed in Kyiv

$41.360.01
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleet
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
September 3, 06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
August 30, 11:45 PM
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
August 31, 02:29 AM
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
August 31, 06:14 PM
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
August 31, 07:40 PM
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
September 1, 04:35 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 06:57 AM
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperation
September 3, 06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 02:15 PM
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000
September 2, 11:20 AM
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online
September 2, 10:43 AM
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
September 2, 08:32 AM
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
Fictitious psychiatric diagnoses for $8,000: a lawyer and a doctor exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

A Kyiv lawyer and three of her accomplices have been charged with organizing a business selling fake certificates to evade mobilization. They offered men of conscription age fictitious documents about fabricated illnesses for $8,000.

Fictitious psychiatric diagnoses for $8,000: a lawyer and a doctor exposed in Kyiv

A Kyiv lawyer and three of her accomplices, who organized a business selling fake certificates to evade mobilization, have been served with suspicions. According to the investigation, they sought out men of conscription age and offered them to arrange documents about fictitious, including mental, illnesses. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

DBR employees informed about the suspicion to a lawyer and her accomplices - a former law enforcement officer, an employee of a municipal security organization, and a traumatologist from one of the medical institutions in Kyiv region. They influenced the issuance of fictitious medical documents to men for evading mobilization for 8 thousand dollars.

- the message states.

According to the investigation, the lawyer "had friendly ties with a doctor of a state institution and offered him to establish an illegal "business". To cover up the activity, she involved a former law enforcement officer and an intermediary who were engaged in transferring and distributing money.

The woman sought out "clients" among men of conscription age and offered them to avoid service for 8 thousand US dollars. For this money, the group provided certificates of allegedly serious illnesses, mostly psychiatric disorders. Such documents allowed conscripts not to appear for service for a long time or even to be removed from the register

- explained the Bureau.

During the investigation, two such episodes were documented. According to available information, more than 20 people used the group's services. Investigators conducted authorized searches in medical institutions and the homes of the defendants.

All defendants have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to 5 years of imprisonment. The issue of choosing pre-trial measures for the suspects is currently being decided

- added the DBR.

Two ex-commanders will be tried in Kyiv region for concealing a soldier's suicide for money - SBI
9/2/25, 3:38 PM

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine