Fictitious palliative care: two medics in Kyiv suspected of embezzling over UAH 1.6 million for unrendered services

Two employees of a Kyiv communal healthcare institution are suspected of embezzling over UAH 1.6 million in state funds received for unprovided mobile palliative care medical services. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, two officials of one of the capital's communal healthcare institutions were notified of suspicion - the message says.

They are suspected of receiving budget funds for medical services that they did not actually provide to patients.

According to the investigation, the former director of the medical institution and a doctor entered false information into the electronic healthcare system about allegedly provided palliative care to adults and children. In fact, visits, examinations, and medical procedures in the declared volumes were not carried out.

Based on this data, the institution received over UAH 1.6 million from the state budget for services that were not provided.

The issue of choosing pre-trial detention measures for the suspects is currently being decided.

For reference

This refers to mobile palliative care - this is outpatient medical support for people with severe, incurable diseases, when doctors come home, relieve pain and monitor the condition of patients. It was these services that the healthcare institution was supposed to provide in 2024 under the terms of the agreement with the National Health Service.

