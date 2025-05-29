Fermented garlic, basalt flour, artisanal Poltava dumplings: winners of the "Do Your Own" competition announced by the MHP-Hromadi Community Foundation

$41.590.09
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12837 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 31620 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

08:12 AM • 31587 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56443 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62524 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

May 28, 02:57 PM • 101826 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

May 28, 12:43 PM • 103581 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111412 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

May 28, 09:43 AM • 100807 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

May 28, 07:55 AM • 171247 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 80361 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 50982 views

ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

May 29, 03:04 AM • 10066 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 31657 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22601 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56443 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 139618 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 217051 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 227555 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 231544 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 23004 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 32056 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 84252 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 144406 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 82927 views
Fermented garlic, basalt flour, artisanal Poltava dumplings: winners of the "Do Your Own" competition announced by the MHP-Hromadi Community Foundation

Kyiv

 • 496 views

The MHP-Hromadi Community Foundation has selected 80 winners of the "Do Your Own" competition, who will receive up to UAH 100,000 for the implementation of business ideas, including the production of artisanal products and support for veterans.

Fermented garlic, basalt flour, artisanal Poltava dumplings: winners of the "Do Your Own" competition announced by the MHP-Hromadi Community Foundation

The history of the business idea contest "Do Your Own" from the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" has been replenished with new winning projects. The competition commission selected 80 best initiatives from among 502 applications. For the implementation of each of them, the authors will receive up to UAH 100,000 of grant support. Some of them are just starting, others involve scaling. Among them are unique businesses for growing shrimp, making fermented garlic, basalt flour, and even craft production of Poltava dumplings and feed for homeless animals. The entire pool of winning projects includes 32 businesses initiated by veterans or their families. Most projects are in the areas of craft production, food security, and household services.

For 10 years of operation, the CF "MHP-Hromadi" together with its strategic partner MHP company have supported 548 business initiatives for the amount of more than UAH 38 million. According to Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi", during the organization's work, supporting small businesses in communities has become an important area of the Foundation's activity, as it provides not only for strengthening small businesses, but also for forming the sustainability of business development in communities.

  • Supporting small business is not only an economic issue, but a strategic step towards sustainable community development. Because when a business works, money stays within the community. However, the main thing in this is the people who stay in their villages and towns and are ready to provide services, organize small businesses, unite and learn in order to make their community stronger, more powerful, and more sustainable. By supporting small business today, we are investing in strong, self-sufficient and viable communities tomorrow, - emphasizes Oleksandr Pakholyuk.

    According to Alik Mkrtychyan, famous chef, creative director of the culinary direction of MHP and member of the competition commission "Do Your Own-2025", the scale of the competition is growing every year, it is gaining popularity and gives the opportunity to receive support to those who are ready and able to work or are seriously настроєний on starting their own business.

    • I am impressed by the range of projects for which participants wanted to receive a grant, from growing microgreens to an already established business. The production of dairy products, cheese dairies, and beekeeping were interesting. Small cafes in villages where there are no public catering establishments at all, but people want to start their own business and open small cafes are impressive. There are even culinary and historical projects! It is especially pleasing that the participants do not give up in difficult life circumstances, but on the contrary - they want to develop both after demobilization, and even after losing loved ones. This competition gives me the opportunity to be proud of Ukrainians once again! - Alik Mkrtychyan is convinced.

      Artem Belyenkov, chief of staff of the 412th separate regiment of unmanned systems of the SBS, co-founder of Smart Farming and VkursiAgro, who evaluated the project applications submitted to the competition, also gave his recommendations to the winners.

      • In the conditions of war and economic turbulence, small business in Ukraine is obliged not only to survive, but also to look for new opportunities for development. Additional opportunities today lie in the plane of technological modernization, exchange of experience, partnership, collaboration and attraction of international assets and programs. The search for new markets and niches opens windows for innovation, export, digitalization and rethinking of business models. The main thing is to be flexible, open to change and not be afraid to use all available resources. These are the tools that will help the state to stand up as an institution and lay the foundation for future growth in post-war Ukraine, - comments Artem Belyenkov.

        As Maryna Tokareva, business trainer, business mentor, founder and lecturer of Format University, head of the FORMAT consulting project, who gave her conclusions on the evaluation of project applications of participants in the business idea contest "Do Your Own", noted, grant applications are not only about granting.

        • Thanks to participation in such competitions, the authors of business initiatives learn to work out their own ideas and their sustainability, as well as realize the entire scale of the impact of their business activities on the development and support of their town or village and, in fact, the region as a whole. However, the most important thing in this project for micro-entrepreneurship is the support from big business, which already has scaling experience. This helps the small business owner to believe in themselves and go through a difficult path together, - says Maryna Tokareva.

          Such competitions, as Anton Ruban, entrepreneur, military and member of the competition commission "Do Your Own-2025", believes, add confidence and understanding that the entrepreneur has support and has someone to look up to.

          • It is extremely important when large companies invest in supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and thus a kind of ecosystem is created that makes our country stronger, - adds Anton Ruban.

            According to the organizers of the competition, the winners will receive training courses and mentoring support.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

