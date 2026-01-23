Fedorov discussed cooperation in air defense with US Chargé d'Affaires Davis

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov met with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis. The parties discussed, in particular, cooperation in the field of air defense and drones. Fedorov announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

I thanked the United States for its comprehensive support of Ukraine — military and diplomatic — and its readiness to deepen our cooperation. I separately noted the importance of the PURL initiative, which provides the Defense Forces with critically important weapons. - Mykhailo Fedorov wrote.

He spoke about working with partners on the continuation of PURL and another American mechanism — JUMPSTART, which ensures long-term supply of critical US-made weapons.

According to him, to protect the sky, it is important to have a clear forecast of air defense missile supplies for this year as soon as possible and to build reliable supplies for years to come.

Mykhailo Fedorov and Julie Davis discussed organizing joint analysis of the use of key American systems — Patriot, HIMARS, and others, based on data from the battlefield.

This will allow us to jointly develop these systems and make them even more effective. Another priority is laser-guided artillery shells, which significantly increase accuracy and depth of engagement. We count on US support in this matter. - Fedorov stated.

Separately, they focused on the implementation of the large-scale Drone Deal agreement.

"We are working to ensure that Americans can directly test Ukrainian drones — without unnecessary bureaucracy. I am grateful for the constructive conversation and systemic support for Ukraine," Mykhailo Fedorov summarized.

