Fedorov discussed cooperation in air defense with US Chargé d'Affaires Davis

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
06:06 PM • 1034 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 11994 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 13670 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 13882 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 21766 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 46280 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21078 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24054 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 32826 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 71365 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescuedVideoJanuary 23, 08:40 AM • 7556 views
Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special servicesPhotoJanuary 23, 08:47 AM • 10114 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possibleJanuary 23, 09:20 AM • 43169 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 18377 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 18118 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 11994 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 46280 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 71365 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 67364 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 69893 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 18136 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 18391 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 35796 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 51210 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 45956 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Fedorov discussed cooperation in air defense with US Chargé d'Affaires Davis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Mykhailo Fedorov met with Julie Davis, discussing cooperation in air defense and drones. The Minister of Defense thanked the US for its support and emphasized the importance of the PURL and JUMPSTART initiatives.

Fedorov discussed cooperation in air defense with US Chargé d'Affaires Davis

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov met with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis. The parties discussed, in particular, cooperation in the field of air defense and drones. Fedorov announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

I thanked the United States for its comprehensive support of Ukraine — military and diplomatic — and its readiness to deepen our cooperation. I separately noted the importance of the PURL initiative, which provides the Defense Forces with critically important weapons.

- Mykhailo Fedorov wrote.

He spoke about working with partners on the continuation of PURL and another American mechanism — JUMPSTART, which ensures long-term supply of critical US-made weapons.

According to him, to protect the sky, it is important to have a clear forecast of air defense missile supplies for this year as soon as possible and to build reliable supplies for years to come.

Mykhailo Fedorov and Julie Davis discussed organizing joint analysis of the use of key American systems — Patriot, HIMARS, and others, based on data from the battlefield.

This will allow us to jointly develop these systems and make them even more effective. Another priority is laser-guided artillery shells, which significantly increase accuracy and depth of engagement. We count on US support in this matter.

- Fedorov stated.

Separately, they focused on the implementation of the large-scale Drone Deal agreement.

"We are working to ensure that Americans can directly test Ukrainian drones — without unnecessary bureaucracy. I am grateful for the constructive conversation and systemic support for Ukraine," Mykhailo Fedorov summarized.

Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and Microsoft23.01.26, 18:14 • 4218 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
MIM-104 Patriot
United States
Ukraine
M142 HIMARS