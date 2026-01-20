Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director

Today, the global film community especially remembers the great Italian director Federico Fellini, as the renowned master would have turned 106 years old today, January 20. Fellini's works combine reality and fantasy, humor and melancholy, creating unique psychological portraits of his characters. So, we present to your attention the top 3 films by the Italian master that everyone should watch.

"8½"

Plot: The director searches for inspiration for a new film, combining real events and fantasies.

This film reveals the inner world of the artist so deeply that the viewer seems to be inside his thoughts. Fellini shows how the creative process can be both exciting and exhausting, and the details of each frame convey doubts, hopes, and the search for meaning. Watching "8½", you feel that cinema can be a way to understand yourself and others.

"La Dolce Vita"

Plot: Journalist Marcello wanders through nocturnal Rome, observing glamorous life and its emptiness.

At the heart of the film is the contradiction between external brilliance and internal emptiness, which Fellini shows with subtle humor and sadness. The film makes you think about true values and how true happiness often goes unnoticed. It remains relevant today, as the world still perceives brilliant images, forgetting about the simple joys of life."

"Amarcord"

Plot: A nostalgic portrait of life in a small Italian town through childhood memories.

The film conveys the atmosphere of childhood, when everything seems both grand and strange. Fellini managed to recreate everyday moments, smells, laughter, and a slight sadness in such a way that the viewer returns to their own memories. "Amarcord" is about the awakening of first serious feelings in teenagers, self-discovery, and personality formation against the backdrop of life in a town during the flourishing of the fascist dictatorship of the then regime.

Federico Fellini left behind not just films, but entire worlds where reality intertwines with dreams, and characters discover their own inner worlds. Watching these films is an opportunity to feel why his work remains immortal and why Fellini is still considered one of the most influential directors in the history of cinema.

