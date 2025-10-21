$41.760.03
10:33 AM • 5206 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 10716 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 11470 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 13166 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 13642 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 13638 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 25920 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 20140 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
October 21, 05:00 AM • 17037 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 28441 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Federal benefits" to US universities in exchange for Trump's "priorities": most universities refused to deal with the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

Seven out of nine US universities refused federal funds in exchange for adhering to the Trump administration's "priorities." Only one university expressed interest in signing the agreement.

"Federal benefits" to US universities in exchange for Trump's "priorities": most universities refused to deal with the White House

Seven out of nine US universities, which the White House approached with a proposal for a federal funding plan on the condition of adhering to the priorities of President Trump's administration, refused to support this proposal. UNN writes about this with reference to The New York Times.

Details

Recently, Washington offered universities in various US states "federal benefits" on the condition of including "priorities" of the White House in their curricula, including the protection of "conservative ideas" and the prohibition of certain protests.

Seven of the nine universities that the White House initially approached with a proposal for more federal funds for their needs have, as of today, refused to approve the proposal.

Only one, the University of Texas, suggested it might be open to a quick signing, the New York Times notes.

Context

This refers to the so-called Academic Excellence Agreement in Higher Education.

This agreement includes conditions such as agreeing "that academic freedom is not absolute" and committing to potentially close "institutional units that purposefully punish, demean, and even incite violence against conservative ideas."

Institutions that rejected the program, including the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), argued that the provisions of Secretary of Education Linda McMahon's text would violate their own values, as well as academic freedom.

Brown University, the University of Virginia, Dartmouth University, and the University of Arizona also declared their commitment to freedom of speech on their campuses.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump on Friday, September 20, intensified its campaign against Harvard University, imposing new restrictions on the Ivy League university's ability to receive federal funds for student aid.

War with universities in the USA: Columbia University warned about risk of losing accreditation01.07.25, 22:05 • 3053 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldEducation
US Elections
Skirmishes
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
United States