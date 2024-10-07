FC Ingulets owner Povoroznyuk announces the death of his son

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 25472 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 94766 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160460 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134277 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141077 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178997 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111965 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170189 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104690 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139046 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138701 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82261 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106706 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108865 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160458 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178997 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170189 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186681 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138703 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139048 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145416 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136905 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153893 views
FC Ingulets owner Povoroznyuk announces the death of his son

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17551 views

Vitaliy Povorozniuk, son of the owner of FC Ingulets, died at the age of 34. His father described him as a kind, sincere person who sought to help others and was his pride and support.

The owner of the Ingulets football club, Oleksandr Povorozniuk, announced the death of his son Vitaliy, reports UNN.

“Today my son died... A part of my soul died with him. My heart is torn to pieces. I loved him and will always love him. Vitaliy was my pride, my support, my hope, I always knew that he would continue my work. He was very kind, sincere, fair, compassionate. From his childhood to the present day, he sought to help everyone he knew, he wanted everyone to be happy. Vitaliy is smart, honest, my son worked hard and I saw how much progress he was making. I am very hurt, very sorry... I never thought I would bury my son,” Povorozniuk wrote.

Image

He noted that Vitaliy had lived his all-too-short life with dignity.

“...he was only 34 years old, a good son, a reliable brother, a beloved husband, a loving father, the life of the party and an example to his friends.

The funeral will take place at 12 o'clock (08.10). I am grateful to everyone who will support our family,” summarized Povoroznyuk.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society

Contact us about advertising