FC Ingulets owner Povoroznyuk announces the death of his son

The owner of the Ingulets football club, Oleksandr Povorozniuk, announced the death of his son Vitaliy, reports UNN.

“Today my son died... A part of my soul died with him. My heart is torn to pieces. I loved him and will always love him. Vitaliy was my pride, my support, my hope, I always knew that he would continue my work. He was very kind, sincere, fair, compassionate. From his childhood to the present day, he sought to help everyone he knew, he wanted everyone to be happy. Vitaliy is smart, honest, my son worked hard and I saw how much progress he was making. I am very hurt, very sorry... I never thought I would bury my son,” Povorozniuk wrote.

He noted that Vitaliy had lived his all-too-short life with dignity.

“...he was only 34 years old, a good son, a reliable brother, a beloved husband, a loving father, the life of the party and an example to his friends.

The funeral will take place at 12 o'clock (08.10). I am grateful to everyone who will support our family,” summarized Povoroznyuk.