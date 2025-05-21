FBI eliminates Internal Audit Office amid wiretapping debate

$41.580.08
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3110 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 14189 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 33178 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 81717 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 152652 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 74215 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 140222 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64047 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
May 20, 05:58 AM • 211260 views

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211260 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts
May 19, 07:07 PM • 98773 views

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98773 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Publications
Exclusives
Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion
May 20, 09:16 PM • 5706 views

May 20, 09:16 PM • 5706 views

An attack was carried out on Russian checkpoints near the strategic Khmeimim airbase in Syria: what is known
May 20, 09:48 PM • 5852 views

May 20, 09:48 PM • 5852 views

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
May 20, 10:17 PM • 6552 views

May 20, 10:17 PM • 6552 views

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR
May 20, 10:50 PM • 9708 views

May 20, 10:50 PM • 9708 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump
01:23 AM • 13442 views

01:23 AM • 13442 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview
05:00 AM • 14163 views

05:00 AM • 14163 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy
May 20, 02:33 PM • 89343 views

May 20, 02:33 PM • 89343 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
May 20, 12:52 PM • 152624 views
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 152624 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
May 20, 11:15 AM • 140199 views
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 140199 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts
May 20, 05:58 AM • 211244 views

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211244 views
Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show
May 20, 07:01 AM • 124624 views

May 20, 07:01 AM • 124624 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad
May 19, 02:25 PM • 90572 views

May 19, 02:25 PM • 90572 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum
May 19, 02:09 PM • 85893 views

May 19, 02:09 PM • 85893 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks
May 19, 10:11 AM • 168217 views

May 19, 10:11 AM • 168217 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 169840 views
FBI eliminates Internal Audit Office amid wiretapping debate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The FBI has eliminated the unit that monitored compliance with surveillance rules amid debate in Congress over warrantless wiretapping law. The decision was supported by FBI Director Kash Patel.

FBI eliminates Internal Audit Office amid wiretapping debate

The closure of the unit that monitored compliance with surveillance rules in the United States is clearly part of a larger reorganization.

UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

Kash Patel, the director of the FBI, supported the decision to close the internal oversight office, which was created in 2020 to identify and reduce the risk of abuse in the area of national security surveillance, officials familiar with the matter say, Times writes.

The liquidation of the unit, the Internal Audit Office, is taking place against the backdrop of debates in Congress on whether to reauthorize the high-profile law on wiretapping without warrants, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act).

- the publication writes.

The relevant law was the focus of the office, but almost collapsed in 2024. But eventually, legislators extended its validity until April 2026. But against the background of the closure of monitoring compliance with the rules of surveillance, skeptics of the program should have new arguments: It is logical that in connection with the new changes, Congress should somehow limit the effect of the law. If the defense mechanisms have been discarded, then we are even talking about the need to terminate its effect.

US Secret Service Suspected Former FBI Director Comey of Inciting Trump's Murder Through Instagram Post - Media16.05.25, 11:22 • 2326 views

Circumstances of the closure of the internal oversight office

The FBI did not comment on the situation, NYT writes. But, according to people familiar with the situation, this closure was part of a larger reorganization.

Currently, the functions of the office, along with the Office of Integrity and Compliance, which helps ensure that employees comply with laws, rules and policies in general, have been transferred to the inspection department.

Cindy Hall, who, prior to the reorganization, identified a group of people to expand the work of the audit office, suddenly left the post of head of the internal audit department.

She was forced to leave

- explained to the publication by a former official who is informed about this departure.

It remains unclear to what extent the inspection department continues day-to-day operations: training agents how to properly search for information about Americans in a repository of messages seized without a warrant; or how to audit past requests, as well as regular FISA warrant applications, to verify compliance with procedures.

The EU will allocate €5.5 million to support "Radio Liberty" after funding cuts from the US21.05.25, 09:22 • 568 views

The liquidation of the office inside the FBI is impressive, sums up the New York Times.

Reference

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was passed in 1978, requiring the FBI to obtain warrants from a special court when wiretapping phone calls on American soil to investigate people believed to be spies or foreign terrorists.

In 2008, Congress added an exception, Section 702. It allows the government to collect, without individual court orders and from such American companies as Google and AT&T, messages from foreigners abroad.

Addition

The FBI's use of information under Section 702 has attracted increasing scrutiny. Audits have shown that analysts and agents consistently violated restrictions on when they could search the repository of information for information about Americans.

These two problems came together at the political level. In 2020, William P. Barr, the Attorney General, and Christopher Ray, the Director of the FBI, created the Internal Audit Office to try to improve FBI compliance, stressing that this is a top priority. A separate unit was created, headed by senior bureau officials.

Interestingly, the office's audit helped shed light on further problems. For example:

FBI officials improperly searched for information about members of Congress, participants in Black Lives Matter protests, and Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

- the publication writes.

Let us remind you

The FBI has reduced staff in the fight against domestic terrorism and stopped the practice of labeling investigations

The Secret Service and the US Department of Homeland Security are investigating a post by former FBI Director Comey with the number "8647", which alludes to Trump.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
