FAVBET - title partner of FC LNZ

The football club "LNZ" (Cherkasy) from the Ukrainian Premier League has officially acquired a new title partner — for the 2025/26 season, the club signed a cooperation agreement with the Ukrainian brand FAVBET. The new partnership will be aimed at developing the ambitious Cherkasy team both on and off the field, UNN reports.

At the press conference held to announce the cooperation, FC LNZ also presented the updated team kit with FAVBET branding. The new jersey design retained the club's signature element — lightning bolts, symbolizing the fast and bright playing style of the Cherkasy team. The official signing of the agreement took place in the presence of the club's management, FAVBET representatives, coaching staff, and fans.

Ihor Siruk, Director of BC Favbet, and Denys Yakymov, Director of Sports Marketing at BC Favbet

"We believe in Ukrainian football and the potential of young teams that are not afraid to challenge much more titled opponents. LNZ is an ambitious and progressive club that strives for development. Our company will gladly support them on this path," said FAVBET founder Andriy Matiukha.

"This partnership is another step in our mission to support Ukrainian sports. We aim to help clubs that have ambition, vision, and a thirst for victory. FAVBET is not just a sponsor, but a partner that, together with the clubs, builds the future of Ukrainian football," said Ihor Siruk, Director of BC Favbet.

Today, the Ukrainian brand FAVBET is one of the largest sponsors of domestic football — the company supports a number of clubs in the UPL and the First League and sponsors futsal championships.

FC "LNZ" is a Cherkasy club founded in 2006. It is the first team from Cherkasy region to break into the Ukrainian Premier League. In its debut season 2022/23, the team showed confident play and took 7th place among 16 participants. Vitaliy Ponomaryov's team will play their first match of the new UPL season on August 2 against Luhansk "Zorya".

Denys Yakymov, Director of Sports Marketing at FAVBET, adds: "A new partnership always means new ambitions. We share LNZ's vision for the club's development and will work together to grow both in terms of playing level and more active fan engagement. I sincerely wish the team a strong start to the new season!"