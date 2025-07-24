FAVBET - title partner of FC LNZ

$41.770.00
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 47508 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 40502 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 74431 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 61069 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 73030 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 93990 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 67436 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 50227 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 74268 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 161214 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 47557 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 161244 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 243363 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
FAVBET - title partner of FC LNZ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

Football Club "LNZ" (Cherkasy) signed a cooperation agreement with the Ukrainian brand FAVBET for the 2025/26 season. The partnership is aimed at team development, and an updated uniform with FAVBET branding was also presented.

FAVBET - title partner of FC LNZ
LNZ General Director Vasyl Kayuk and Favbet BC Director Ihor Siruk

The football club "LNZ" (Cherkasy) from the Ukrainian Premier League has officially acquired a new title partner — for the 2025/26 season, the club signed a cooperation agreement with the Ukrainian brand FAVBET. The new partnership will be aimed at developing the ambitious Cherkasy team both on and off the field, UNN reports.

At the press conference held to announce the cooperation, FC LNZ also presented the updated team kit with FAVBET branding. The new jersey design retained the club's signature element — lightning bolts, symbolizing the fast and bright playing style of the Cherkasy team. The official signing of the agreement took place in the presence of the club's management, FAVBET representatives, coaching staff, and fans.

Ihor Siruk, Director of BC Favbet, and Denys Yakymov, Director of Sports Marketing at BC Favbet
Ihor Siruk, Director of BC Favbet, and Denys Yakymov, Director of Sports Marketing at BC Favbet

"We believe in Ukrainian football and the potential of young teams that are not afraid to challenge much more titled opponents. LNZ is an ambitious and progressive club that strives for development. Our company will gladly support them on this path," said FAVBET founder Andriy Matiukha.

"This partnership is another step in our mission to support Ukrainian sports. We aim to help clubs that have ambition, vision, and a thirst for victory. FAVBET is not just a sponsor, but a partner that, together with the clubs, builds the future of Ukrainian football," said Ihor Siruk, Director of BC Favbet.

Today, the Ukrainian brand FAVBET is one of the largest sponsors of domestic football — the company supports a number of clubs in the UPL and the First League and sponsors futsal championships.

FC "LNZ" is a Cherkasy club founded in 2006. It is the first team from Cherkasy region to break into the Ukrainian Premier League. In its debut season 2022/23, the team showed confident play and took 7th place among 16 participants. Vitaliy Ponomaryov's team will play their first match of the new UPL season on August 2 against Luhansk "Zorya".

Denys Yakymov, Director of Sports Marketing at FAVBET, adds: "A new partnership always means new ambitions. We share LNZ's vision for the club's development and will work together to grow both in terms of playing level and more active fan engagement. I sincerely wish the team a strong start to the new season!"

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

