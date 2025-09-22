Favbet Tech supports the main technology event of the year, IT Arena 2025 in Lviv: What to expect from the event?

On September 26–28, Arena Lviv stadium will host IT Arena 2025 — Ukraine's largest event for the IT sector, where ideas and technologies will converge. This year, it will gather over 6,000 participants from nearly 40 countries. Favbet Tech became a partner of the event.

IT Arena sets the tone in the industry. New solutions are presented here, startups are showcased, trends are discussed, and the future is shaped.

This year's program will unfold on five stages: Business, Technology, Product, Startup, and the brand new Defense. The latter is dedicated to the development of military technologies. This is highly relevant, as the Ukrainian defense sector is currently at the center of global attention.

The event will feature a Startup Competition with a prize fund of $60,000 and an investment fund that already totals $12,500,000. In addition, the Made in Ukraine Showcase will be presented — an exhibition of business solutions from Ukrainian developers. On the final day, visitors will find fifty meetups for exchanging experience and networking. Speakers will include Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, journalist Terrell J. Starr, The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget, and others. The event partner, Favbet Tech, will introduce participants to its AI developments.

"IT Arena is a place where Ukrainian companies can make themselves known to the world. For us, this partnership was a logical step in supporting the community and developing expertise in artificial intelligence," says Favbet Tech CEO Artem Skrypnyk.

Over the past two years, Favbet Tech has been actively involved in the development of the Ukrainian IT industry. The company became a co-initiator of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association, supports CEO Talks, Diia.City Union meetings, and this year acted as an official partner of Forbes AI Day in Kyiv. In 2025, it was included in the TOP-50 IT companies of Ukraine rating according to DOU.