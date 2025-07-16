Favbet Foundation and FAST: pre-medical aid training for the Ukrainian national bullet shooting team in Vinnytsia

The training took place within the framework of a joint long-term project of the organization "FAST First Aid and Special Training" and the charitable foundation Favbet Foundation. The initiative aims to teach the sports community basic critically important first aid skills. The project was implemented with the support of Favbet Foundation.

The Vinnytsia training involved 28 participants, including athletes and coaches of the Ukrainian national shooting team. The intensive covered real-life emergency scenarios and practiced actions that can save lives in the first minutes after an injury or loss of consciousness.

Photo: FAST

Participants learned to assess the condition of victims, stop bleeding of various complexities, perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and interact with emergency services. The practice was conducted exclusively on modern equipment.

"We believe that in modern sports, readiness to act in critical moments is an extremely important skill. At a time when safety has become part of daily reality, coaches and athletes must have basic skills that can save lives," explains Favbet Foundation.

Photo: FAST

Thanks to the support of Favbet Foundation, similar training has already been completed by hundreds of athletes, coaches, and representatives of sports infrastructure across the country. In the coming year, the organizers plan to involve at least 1,800 participants.

"These trainings teach you not to get lost when trouble happens nearby. Such knowledge can one day save a life. And what could be more valuable? That is why we systematically invest in such projects," comments Andriy Matiukha, president of the Favbet Foundation.