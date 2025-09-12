Father of murdered Iryna Zarutska could not attend her funeral: what is the reason

The father of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the United States of America, was denied permission to leave Ukraine to attend his daughter's funeral. Stanislav Zarutskyi planned to fly to the USA to say goodbye to Iryna, but due to martial law restrictions, he was not allowed to leave the country. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that before the war, father Stanislav worked as a builder, and his mother was a housewife with a talent for needlework and crocheting. Due to the war, the daughter and mother had to leave for the USA, while the father remained in Ukraine.

The family recalls that Iryna dreamed of becoming a veterinary assistant in the USA because she loved animals very much.

Iryna also had a deep love for animals. She often cared for neighbors' pets, and many fondly remember her walking them around the neighborhood, always with a radiant smile. - states the Daily Mail post.

According to the publication, Iryna was purposeful and loved to learn - in a very short time she became fluent in English.

Recall

23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died from stab wounds at a train station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, who was charged with first-degree murder.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Trump recorded a video message dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the Democrats' policies, which he called the cause of rising crime rates.

The White House chief also believes that the death penalty would be a just punishment for the killer of the Ukrainian woman.

