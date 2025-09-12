$41.210.09
07:17 PM • 5556 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 14782 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 25930 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 16680 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 15069 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 21584 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 14359 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16347 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14427 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14435 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

54%
755mm
Father of murdered Iryna Zarutska could not attend her funeral: what is the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

Iryna Zarutska's father was denied permission to leave Ukraine for the USA to attend his daughter's funeral due to martial law restrictions. The 23-year-old Ukrainian woman died from stab wounds in Charlotte.

Father of murdered Iryna Zarutska could not attend her funeral: what is the reason

The father of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the United States of America, was denied permission to leave Ukraine to attend his daughter's funeral. Stanislav Zarutskyi planned to fly to the USA to say goodbye to Iryna, but due to martial law restrictions, he was not allowed to leave the country. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that before the war, father Stanislav worked as a builder, and his mother was a housewife with a talent for needlework and crocheting. Due to the war, the daughter and mother had to leave for the USA, while the father remained in Ukraine.

The family recalls that Iryna dreamed of becoming a veterinary assistant in the USA because she loved animals very much. 

Iryna also had a deep love for animals. She often cared for neighbors' pets, and many fondly remember her walking them around the neighborhood, always with a radiant smile.

- states the Daily Mail post.

According to the publication, Iryna was purposeful and loved to learn - in a very short time she became fluent in English.

Recall

23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died from stab wounds at a train station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, who was charged with first-degree murder.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Trump recorded a video message dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the Democrats' policies, which he called the cause of rising crime rates.

The White House chief also believes that the death penalty would be a just punishment for the killer of the Ukrainian woman.

"She read my mind": American who killed Ukrainian woman revealed chilling details of the crime – NYP11.09.25, 14:58 • 5590 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
