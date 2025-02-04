Fatal shark attack on the beach in Australia: what is known about the tragedy

A tragedy has occurred in the waters near a popular tourist beach in eastern Australia - a woman was killed by a shark attack. This was reported by ABC News, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred off the coast of Bribie Island, about 80 kilometers north of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called on Monday at around 17:00 local time after reports of a predatory fish attack. According to Queensland Police, the victim was in the water when she was attacked by the shark. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Although officials did not disclose the identity of the deceased, local media reported that the victim was a 17-year-old girl.

Locals say that there are many sharks in the area, but attacks on humans so close to the shore are extremely rare.

