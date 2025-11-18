Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor: Prosecutor General Kravchenko participates in court hearing

The Holosiivskyi District Court of the capital has begun a hearing on the merits of the case against prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who fatally hit a woman in Kyiv, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The prosecution in court is supported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko.

The driver was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to a person's death).

This is the first hearing on the merits of the case.

Addition

During the preparatory court hearing in the high-profile case of the fatal road accident on November 11, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that "this case is a reminder to everyone - working in law enforcement agencies is a double responsibility, not an indulgence."

Recall

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor's office employee ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was subsequently detained and identified as Andriy Molochny, a chief specialist of the prosecutor's office.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 per mille of alcohol in the blood, with an allowable 0.2 per mille.

Later, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a precautionary measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

The media wrote that it was the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the series "Faina Yukraina."