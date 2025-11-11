$41.960.02
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 16359 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 24987 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 19777 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 31359 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 27434 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 20308 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23469 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25189 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27795 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Publications
Exclusives
Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: Prosecutor General Kravchenko participated in the preparatory court hearing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko participated in the preparatory court hearing in the case of former prosecutor Andriy Molochko, accused of a fatal road accident. The court scheduled the case for consideration on November 18, where Molochko is accused under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: Prosecutor General Kravchenko participated in the preparatory court hearing

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko took part in the preparatory court hearing in the high-profile case of a fatal road accident caused by former prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny. Kravchenko emphasized that "this case is a reminder to everyone — working in law enforcement agencies is a double responsibility, not an indulgence," UNN reports.

Today I took part in the preparatory court hearing in a high-profile case, a fatal road accident involving a former employee of the prosecutor's office.

- Kravchenko said.

He reminded that on July 19, on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv, while driving under the influence of alcohol (1.77 ppm), he drove onto the sidewalk and hit a woman. She died in the hospital from her injuries.

After the collision, the driver tried to flee the scene but was apprehended. On the same day, he was notified of suspicion and dismissed from the prosecutor's office.

More than three months have passed since the tragedy. The pre-trial investigation has been completed. The group of prosecutors, which I led, has collected exhaustive evidence: video recordings from surveillance cameras, witness testimonies, and the results of eight examinations, including forensic medical, automotive technical, psychological, dactyloscopic, and molecular genetic

- the Prosecutor General added.

According to him, today the court decided to schedule the case for consideration. The former prosecutor's office employee is accused under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to a person's death. The hearing will take place on November 18.

Our position is unwavering: punishment must be inevitable and just. This case is a reminder to everyone — working in law enforcement agencies is a double responsibility, not an indulgence.

- Kravchenko summarized.

Prosecutor hits woman in Kyiv: Prosecutor General says he will personally represent the prosecution22.09.25, 16:19 • 3115 views

Context

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor's office employee hit a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was subsequently apprehended and identified as Andriy Molochny, a chief specialist at the prosecutor's office.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 ppm of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 ppm.

Subsequently, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

The media wrote that it was the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina."

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Series
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv