Fatal accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway: a child killed, 5 injured

On Friday, August 30, at about 7 p.m., a terrible accident occurred on the Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Yehorivka: a car collided with a truck, injuring six people, including three children. This was reported by the police of Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information from Odesa police, there were three adults and three children in the car. All the passengers sustained injuries of varying severity, and one child died on the spot from his injuries.

“Two children and one adult were taken to the hospital. Two more adults were treated on the spot,” the police said.

At the moment, there is no information on the condition of the truck driver and the injured passengers of the car. An investigative team is working at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the accident.

