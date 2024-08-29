ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123940 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128000 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209903 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159430 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156400 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144439 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204527 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112572 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192502 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105175 views

MP Kopytin injured in a car accident near Kyiv: suspected spinal fracture

MP Kopytin injured in a car accident near Kyiv: suspected spinal fracture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28394 views

A Toyota crashed into concrete blocks on the Kyiv-Odesa highway. The driver and a passenger, MP Ihor Kopytin, were hospitalized with severe injuries, including spinal fractures and head injuries.

An accident occurred in the Kyiv region, on the outskirts of Bila Tserkva. The driver and a passenger, an MP Ihor Kopytin, were hospitalized in serious condition, UNN reports.

Details

According to the National Police, on August 28, at about 24 hours, the police received a report that a car had driven into concrete blocks in the town of Bila Tserkva, on the 78th kilometer of the Kyiv-Odesa highway, in the direction of the capital.  

It has been preliminarily established that the 33-year-old Toyota driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier.

"The driver and his passenger, who turned out to be a current MP of Ukraine, were hospitalized. The driver was preliminarily diagnosed with fractures of the spine, arm and head injury. The passenger of the SUV was also hospitalized with a suspected spinal fracture and head injury," the statement said.

Sources in law enforcement agencies told UNN that it was MP Ihor Kopytin.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident (Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

