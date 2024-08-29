MP Kopytin injured in a car accident near Kyiv: suspected spinal fracture

An accident occurred in the Kyiv region, on the outskirts of Bila Tserkva. The driver and a passenger, an MP Ihor Kopytin, were hospitalized in serious condition, UNN reports.

Details

According to the National Police, on August 28, at about 24 hours, the police received a report that a car had driven into concrete blocks in the town of Bila Tserkva, on the 78th kilometer of the Kyiv-Odesa highway, in the direction of the capital.

It has been preliminarily established that the 33-year-old Toyota driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier.

"The driver and his passenger, who turned out to be a current MP of Ukraine, were hospitalized. The driver was preliminarily diagnosed with fractures of the spine, arm and head injury. The passenger of the SUV was also hospitalized with a suspected spinal fracture and head injury," the statement said.

Sources in law enforcement agencies told UNN that it was MP Ihor Kopytin.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident (Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).