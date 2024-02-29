$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32626 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 122015 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 76219 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 288473 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 243237 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194479 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232827 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251966 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158021 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372226 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Fatal accident in Zhytomyr region: SBI completes investigation into MP Nikolayenko's case

Kyiv • UNN

 23381 views

The investigation found that the MP committed a fatal accident, hitting a pedestrian while speeding and violating traffic rules on the Kyiv-Chop highway.

Fatal accident in Zhytomyr region: SBI completes investigation into MP Nikolayenko's case

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into a Ukrainian MP who committed a fatal car accident in Zhytomyr region, the bureau said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBI, the incident occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Zhytomyr district around ten in the morning on November 3, 2023.

As law enforcement sources told UNN, it is MP Andriy Nikolayenko.

"The car driven by the MP hit a pedestrian. It has been established that the MP was driving from Kyiv to Lviv in violation of traffic rules, exceeding the speed limit. In particular, cameras on the Kyiv - Chop highway recorded exceeding the permissible speed of 40 to 50 km/h, including one of the cameras that recorded such an excess within the settlement where the tragedy occurred. This was confirmed by a photographic examination," the bureau said.

According to the SBI, at that time, an 18-year-old local resident was crossing the roadway in the village. "The driver, exceeding the speed limit, did not take sufficient measures to slow down until the vehicle stopped and hit the victim. The girl died at the scene from her injuries," the statement said.

The investigation found that the driver's compliance with the traffic rules regarding driving at a speed of no more than 110 km/h and timely braking would have allowed the victim to leave the roadway.

"It also became known that the culprit of the accident was systematically brought to administrative responsibility by the patrol police for speeding, in particular, in 2022-2023 alone, 22 decisions were issued against him," the SBI noted.

MP is suspected of violating road safety rules by the person who drives the vehicle, which caused the death of the victim, that is, of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 8 years.

Currently, the SBI investigators have opened the materials of the criminal proceedings for perusal.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr
Lviv
Kyiv
