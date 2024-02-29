Fatal accident in Zhytomyr region: SBI completes investigation into MP Nikolayenko's case

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into a Ukrainian MP who committed a fatal car accident in Zhytomyr region, the bureau said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SBI, the incident occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the Zhytomyr district around ten in the morning on November 3, 2023.

As law enforcement sources told UNN, it is MP Andriy Nikolayenko.

"The car driven by the MP hit a pedestrian. It has been established that the MP was driving from Kyiv to Lviv in violation of traffic rules, exceeding the speed limit. In particular, cameras on the Kyiv - Chop highway recorded exceeding the permissible speed of 40 to 50 km/h, including one of the cameras that recorded such an excess within the settlement where the tragedy occurred. This was confirmed by a photographic examination," the bureau said.

According to the SBI, at that time, an 18-year-old local resident was crossing the roadway in the village. "The driver, exceeding the speed limit, did not take sufficient measures to slow down until the vehicle stopped and hit the victim. The girl died at the scene from her injuries," the statement said.

The investigation found that the driver's compliance with the traffic rules regarding driving at a speed of no more than 110 km/h and timely braking would have allowed the victim to leave the roadway.

"It also became known that the culprit of the accident was systematically brought to administrative responsibility by the patrol police for speeding, in particular, in 2022-2023 alone, 22 decisions were issued against him," the SBI noted.

MP is suspected of violating road safety rules by the person who drives the vehicle, which caused the death of the victim, that is, of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 8 years.

Currently, the SBI investigators have opened the materials of the criminal proceedings for perusal.

Fatal road accident: court releases MP Nikolayenko on personal recognizance, prosecutor's office appeals