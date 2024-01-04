Fatal road accident: court releases MP Nikolayenko on personal recognizance, prosecutor's office appeals

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has changed the measure of restraint for MP Andriy Nikolayenko, who is suspected of committing a fatal accident in Zhytomyr region, from round-the-clock house arrest to personal commitment. Prosecutors have already filed an appeal against the decision to mitigate the measure of restraint. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Thus, the OGP confirmed the change of the MP's preventive measure from round-the-clock house arrest to personal commitment.

In addition, the PGO reported that prosecutors have already filed an appeal with the Kyiv Court of Appeal on the motion to apply round-the-clock house arrest to the MP.

"Prosecutors have already filed an appeal. We are asking for round-the-clock house arrest," the prosecutor's office said.

Addendum

On November 9, the court placed Nikolayenko under round-the-clock house arrest until January 4.

Recall

MP Andriy Nikolayenko was served suspicion notice of committing a fatal road accident in Zhytomyr region.

The accident occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Berezivka, Zhytomyr district, around 10 a.m. on November 3. A car driven by the MP hit a pedestrian. The 18-year-old girl died at the scene from her injuries.