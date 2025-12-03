$42.330.01
Farewell to Dynamo legend Volodymyr Muntian held in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

In Kyiv, on December 3, a farewell ceremony for the legendary footballer Volodymyr Muntian, who passed away on December 1 at the age of 80, took place at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium. He was buried at Baikove Cemetery.

Farewell to Dynamo legend Volodymyr Muntian held in Kyiv

Today, December 3, in Kyiv, at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium, a farewell ceremony was held for the legend of the "white-blues" Volodymyr Muntyan, who died after a long illness at the age of 80 on Monday, December 1. This was reported by the press service of Kyiv "Dynamo", according to UNN.

Details

This Wednesday, a sad event took place in the bowl of the V. Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium. At the home arena of the "white-blues", they said goodbye to the legendary player of our club, Volodymyr Muntyan, who, thanks to his spectacular play on the football field and incredible humanity and sincerity, etched his name in the history of Ukrainian and European football.

- the message says.

Veterans of "Dynamo", the leadership of the Kyiv club, and prominent football figures came to pay tribute to Volodymyr Muntyan, along with his family and friends.

Among them were "Dynamo" president Ihor Surkis and his brother Hryhoriy Surkis, UAF general secretary Ihor Hryshchenko, "Dynamo" general director Dmytro Brif, deputy general director Maksym Radutskyi and other club employees, prominent "Dynamo" players of the past Leonid Buryak, Oleksandr Zavarov, Oleh Kuznetsov, Volodymyr Bezsonov, as well as players of the current main and youth teams of Kyiv.

Volodymyr Muntyan was buried at the Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv.

Recall

On December 1, Volodymyr Muntyan, one of the most outstanding football players of Kyiv "Dynamo" and the USSR national team, seven-time USSR champion, participant in the 1970 World Cup and vice-president of the Association of Football Veterans of Ukraine, died after a long illness at the age of 80.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
Hryhoriy Surkis
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Kyiv