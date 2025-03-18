Falling debris during Russian attack on school territory in Kyiv: there are no casualties among children and adults
Kyiv • UNN
In the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv, debris fell on the school, but there was no damage to the building and no casualties. The educational process will resume on March 19.
As a result of falling debris during a drone attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of a school in Kyiv in the Desnyanskyi district, no one was injured. Also, no damage to the school was recorded, and therefore the educational process at the school will resume tomorrow, March 19. This was announced by the spokesman of the KMVA, Yevhen Ievlev, on the telethon, reports UNN.
Details
"As a result of the work of air defense on enemy targets, debris fell on the territory of a school in the Desnyanskyi district. All the children were in the shelter. Fortunately, the air raid alert was announced in advance. There are no casualties among children or adults. There was a fire, it has been extinguished. Currently, all the consequences have been eliminated. That is, there is no damage to the school or people, fortunately," Ievlev said.
He noted that the educational process at the school will resume tomorrow.
The SES showed photos of the consequences of the Russian attack.
Remind
During the fall of debris as a result of a drone attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of a school in Kyiv, students were in a shelter.