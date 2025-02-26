Fake marriages to evade mobilization: criminal scheme exposed in Dnipro region

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43546 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86712 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114504 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106747 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149698 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120210 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135939 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Fake marriages to evade mobilization: criminal scheme exposed in Dnipro region

Fake marriages to evade mobilization: criminal scheme exposed in Dnipro region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22401 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a group that organized fake marriages with women with disabilities to defer mobilization. The criminals took 10-15 thousand dollars for their “services”.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, cyber police officers have uncovered a criminal scheme: the perpetrators were arranging fictitious marriages for men who were conscripted to the military in order to obtain a deferment from mobilization. This was reported by the cyber police, UNN writes.

Details 

Reportedly, law enforcement officers exposed the perpetrators, who in March-November 2024 arranged fictitious marriages for men liable for military service in order to obtain a deferral from mobilization for a fee.

The perpetrators, including employees of local civil registry offices, searched for women with disabilities to register fictitious marriages with conscripts who wished to evade service in the Armed Forces

- , the statement said.

Further, according to the scheme, the offenders issued deferrals from military service. This also gave the "clients" the right to travel outside Ukraine under martial law.

Subsequently, employees of the Civil Registry Office entered false information into the state registry on the basis of a fake court order regarding the dissolution of marriages between persons liable for military service and women with disabilities. The cost of such "services" ranged from 10 to 15 thousand dollars.

The police conducted a series of searches at the residences and offices of the defendants. Data storage devices, originals and copies of forged documents on marriage and divorce certificates, copies of incoming documentation logs were seized

- , law enforcement officers report.

Two participants of the scheme have already been served suspicion notices under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Kyiv exposes scammers who took away apartments through fake marriages and repairs06.02.25, 02:52 • 39230 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

