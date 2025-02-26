Fake marriages to evade mobilization: criminal scheme exposed in Dnipro region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, cyber police officers have uncovered a criminal scheme: the perpetrators were arranging fictitious marriages for men who were conscripted to the military in order to obtain a deferment from mobilization. This was reported by the cyber police, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, law enforcement officers exposed the perpetrators, who in March-November 2024 arranged fictitious marriages for men liable for military service in order to obtain a deferral from mobilization for a fee.

The perpetrators, including employees of local civil registry offices, searched for women with disabilities to register fictitious marriages with conscripts who wished to evade service in the Armed Forces - , the statement said.

Further, according to the scheme, the offenders issued deferrals from military service. This also gave the "clients" the right to travel outside Ukraine under martial law.

Subsequently, employees of the Civil Registry Office entered false information into the state registry on the basis of a fake court order regarding the dissolution of marriages between persons liable for military service and women with disabilities. The cost of such "services" ranged from 10 to 15 thousand dollars.

The police conducted a series of searches at the residences and offices of the defendants. Data storage devices, originals and copies of forged documents on marriage and divorce certificates, copies of incoming documentation logs were seized - , law enforcement officers report.

Two participants of the scheme have already been served suspicion notices under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

