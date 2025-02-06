Kyiv exposes scammers who took away apartments through fake marriages and repairs

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54578 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100902 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121413 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128144 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103390 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113268 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161429 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105263 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101544 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81779 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104629 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121418 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128147 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161432 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151640 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183799 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104629 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110246 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137980 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139742 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167564 views
Kyiv exposes scammers who took away apartments through fake marriages and repairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39258 views

The police detained three people who fraudulently took possession of the apartments of vulnerable citizens. The criminals gained trust through repairs and even marriages, and then resold the property.

Kyiv police exposed scammers who entered into a trust to appropriate someone else's home. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv region, together with investigators of the Kyiv Police Investigation Department, identified three dealers involved in the seizure of apartments.

Image

The real estate deal was organized by a 47-year-old resident of the capital, who was convicted of a similar crime. He involved several other people as accomplices. The defendants gained the trust of the victims, made repairs in their apartments, and then sold the real estate.

Among the victims were the elderly, people with financial difficulties or antisocial lifestyles. After re-registering all the documents and selling the apartments, the real owners ended up on the street. In one of the episodes, the participant of the fraud even married the future victim 

- the National Police of Ukraine said in a statement.

During searches at one of the addresses, law enforcement officers found a resident of Lviv, whom the criminals had transported to the capital. He had no close relatives and led an antisocial lifestyle, which made him a potential victim for the scammers, having an apartment in Lviv. 

Image

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the police seized over 420 original and copies of documents, including powers of attorney, wills, real estate purchase and sale agreements and other documentation, bank cards, mobile phones and draft records.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators served the organizer of the apartment fraud and his two accomplices suspicion notices under Part 4 and 5 of Art. 190 (Fraud committed as part of an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are currently identifying other persons who may be involved in the fraudulent scheme. 

Recall

Cyberpolice warns of a fraudulent scheme with false reports of a 1.5-fold increase in pensions starting in February 2025. The attackers collect personal data through fake links and questionnaires.

A million-dollar bouquet or how the common-law wife of Hetmantsev's assistant does business04.02.25, 14:52 • 23892 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

