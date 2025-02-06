Kyiv exposes scammers who took away apartments through fake marriages and repairs

Kyiv police exposed scammers who entered into a trust to appropriate someone else's home. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv region, together with investigators of the Kyiv Police Investigation Department, identified three dealers involved in the seizure of apartments.

The real estate deal was organized by a 47-year-old resident of the capital, who was convicted of a similar crime. He involved several other people as accomplices. The defendants gained the trust of the victims, made repairs in their apartments, and then sold the real estate.

Among the victims were the elderly, people with financial difficulties or antisocial lifestyles. After re-registering all the documents and selling the apartments, the real owners ended up on the street. In one of the episodes, the participant of the fraud even married the future victim - the National Police of Ukraine said in a statement.

During searches at one of the addresses, law enforcement officers found a resident of Lviv, whom the criminals had transported to the capital. He had no close relatives and led an antisocial lifestyle, which made him a potential victim for the scammers, having an apartment in Lviv.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the police seized over 420 original and copies of documents, including powers of attorney, wills, real estate purchase and sale agreements and other documentation, bank cards, mobile phones and draft records.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators served the organizer of the apartment fraud and his two accomplices suspicion notices under Part 4 and 5 of Art. 190 (Fraud committed as part of an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are currently identifying other persons who may be involved in the fraudulent scheme.

Recall

Cyberpolice warns of a fraudulent scheme with false reports of a 1.5-fold increase in pensions starting in February 2025. The attackers collect personal data through fake links and questionnaires.

A million-dollar bouquet or how the common-law wife of Hetmantsev's assistant does business