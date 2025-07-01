Failed to declare Mercedes and a number of assets: former Kharkiv Regional Council deputy served with suspicion notice
Kyiv • UNN
The former deputy of the Kharkiv Oblast Council of the VIII convocation is suspected of entering inaccurate information into his declarations for 2021-2023. He failed to declare a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 car, corporate rights, and other financial assets.
A former deputy of the Kharkiv Regional Council of the VIII convocation was served with a notice of suspicion for entering false information into declarations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.
Details
"The SAP prosecutor and NABU detectives have notified a former deputy of the Kharkiv Regional Council of the VIII convocation of suspicion for intentionally entering knowingly false information into declarations for 2021-2023 by the declarant," the statement says.
It is reported that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that in the declarations the ex-deputy did not reflect information about a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 car, information about the presence of corporate rights in him (from 2 to 7 companies in different years) and his wife (1 company annually), as well as about received income, monetary assets, financial obligations and expenses.
The deputy's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Declaration of unreliable information).
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a draft law that changes the conditions for liability for inaccurate declaration and illicit enrichment.