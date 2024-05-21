Failed to cope with ice drift: two motor ships sank in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Two motor ships, Sofron Danilov and Kapitan Burkovsky, sank after failing to cope with ice drift during winter parking near the village of Zhigansk on the Lena River in Yakutia, Russia. There are no reports of injuries.
Two motor ships sank on the Lena River in Yakutia, Russia. According to Telegram channel 112, the vessels failed to cope with the ice drift, reports UNN.
"The vessels Sofron Danilov and Kapitan Burkovsky were on winter sedimentation near the village of Zhigansk and failed to cope with the ice drift. Ice masses sank both ships, " the report says.
According to 112, no one was injured, investigators and criminologists are working on the site, who must give an official assessment of the emergency situation and the reasons why the ships went to the bottom.