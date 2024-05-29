F-35 fighter jet crashes during takeoff in Albuquerque, pilot hospitalized

In New Mexico, an F-35 fighter jet crashed during takeoff in Albuquerque. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday afternoon, an F-35 fighter jet crashed in New Mexico near the Albuquerque International Port.

The plane, owned by Lockheed Martin, took off from Albuquerque and was headed for Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California.

According to Kirtland Air Force Base officials, the Air Force pilot was transporting the plane from the Naval Air Reserve Station to Edwards Air Force Base. The crash occurred near the airfield on the south side of Sunport.

The pilot and the only passenger were taken to the nearest hospital.

It is not yet known whether the pilot was a military man or a civilian.

