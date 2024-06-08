Eyewitnesses reported loud explosions in Crimea

Explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of June 8. This is reported by The Telegram channel Crimean wind, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, according to eyewitnesses, the first explosion occurred in Balaklava near the TPP at about two o'clock in the morning.

Subsequently, there were reports of sounds of explosions in Sevastopol.

The occupation so-called" authorities " reported that an unassembled boat was allegedly destroyed in the area of Streletskaya Bay. According to the collaborators, no damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded.

At 4.06 am, the Crimean wind reported explosions in Kerch - on the other side of the Strait - "in the Temryuksky District of the Krasnodar Territory.

