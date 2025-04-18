$41.380.17
Eyes in the sky: police drones will patrol the streets of Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 3792 views

In Zaporizhzhia, the police are starting to patrol the streets with the help of drones to identify suspicious people and objects. Currently, 4 recreational areas have been identified for aerial patrol.

Eyes in the sky: police drones will patrol the streets of Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, police officers will patrol the streets using drones. The air patrol will identify suspicious persons or objects and respond quickly to potential threats. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Life in the frontline region is a daily struggle for safety, stability and peace. In conditions where threats appear unexpectedly, it is extremely necessary to introduce new tools that will ensure speed, accuracy and efficiency. That is why police drones will also start patrolling the streets of Zaporizhzhia from today

- said law enforcement officers of the region.

They also added that the main goal of the air patrol will be to timely identify suspicious persons or objects in order to respond to them promptly. The police will also warn citizens about identified potential threats.

Drones equipped with powerful cameras will monitor the situation in the city from a bird's eye view

- say the police.

What routes will the drones patrol

Currently, 4 recreational areas have been identified:

  • National Reserve "Khortytsia";
    • Central Park of Culture and Recreation "Dubovy Hai";
      • Victory Park;
        • Voznesenivskyi Park (cascade of fountains "Rainbow").

          Drones are a smart, accurate and modern solution that will allow us to do the job more efficiently. This innovation is a new stage in the protection of public order

          - the law enforcement officers concluded.

          National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

          Alona Utkina

          Alona Utkina

          Unmanned aerial vehicle
          Zaporizhzhia
