Extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council: allies condemned massive Russian shelling and assured Kyiv of support

An extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council took place at the North Atlantic Alliance headquarters in Brussels on September 1, where the massive shelling of Ukrainian cities by Russia was condemned, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine states that Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Oleksiy Serhiyev took part in the meeting.

"The Ukrainian side called on NATO member states to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance in strengthening air defense, in particular the "Patriot" system and missiles for them. The need for long-range missiles was separately emphasized.

In addition, allies were urged to increase investment in Ukraine's defense industry, particularly drone production. With sufficient funding, Ukraine can produce a significant number of additional capabilities," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

NATO condemned the massive shelling of Ukrainian cities by Russia, which took place at the end of August. According to Alliance representatives, "such actions by Russia demonstrate a lack of desire for peace."

Context

The Ukraine-NATO Council was officially established during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023, replacing the Ukraine-NATO Commission, which had existed since 1997. The creation of the Council provided new opportunities to strengthen political dialogue between Ukraine and NATO. First of all, this refers to Ukraine's participation in the meetings of the North Atlantic Council - the Alliance's main political body.

UNN reported that Aliona Hetmanchuk was appointed by the President of Ukraine as the new head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO in June 2025.

It should be recalled that on August 22, 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte paid a visit to Kyiv, where he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.