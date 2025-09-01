$41.320.06
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council: allies condemned massive Russian shelling and assured Kyiv of support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

At the extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on September 1, the massive shelling of Ukrainian cities was condemned. Ukraine called on NATO to provide Patriot systems, long-range missiles, and invest in the defense industry.

Extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council: allies condemned massive Russian shelling and assured Kyiv of support

An extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council took place at the North Atlantic Alliance headquarters in Brussels on September 1, where the massive shelling of Ukrainian cities by Russia was condemned, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine states that Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Oleksiy Serhiyev took part in the meeting.

"The Ukrainian side called on NATO member states to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance in strengthening air defense, in particular the "Patriot" system and missiles for them. The need for long-range missiles was separately emphasized.

In addition, allies were urged to increase investment in Ukraine's defense industry, particularly drone production. With sufficient funding, Ukraine can produce a significant number of additional capabilities," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

NATO condemned the massive shelling of Ukrainian cities by Russia, which took place at the end of August. According to Alliance representatives, "such actions by Russia demonstrate a lack of desire for peace."

Context

The Ukraine-NATO Council was officially established during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023, replacing the Ukraine-NATO Commission, which had existed since 1997. The creation of the Council provided new opportunities to strengthen political dialogue between Ukraine and NATO. First of all, this refers to Ukraine's participation in the meetings of the North Atlantic Council - the Alliance's main political body.

UNN reported that Aliona Hetmanchuk was appointed by the President of Ukraine as the new head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO in June 2025.

It should be recalled that on August 22, 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte paid a visit to Kyiv, where he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yehor Brailian

