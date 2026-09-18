Exports of adjika, tkemali and satsebeli from Georgia reached a new record, with Russia buying the most

$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
05:24 PM • 1814 views
The White House confirms that Trump will sign the law on "hellish sanctions" against the russian federation today - journalist
03:58 PM • 20584 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 23326 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
01:49 PM • 14887 views
The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 21116 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 10:36 AM • 25746 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
September 18, 09:54 AM • 17253 views
Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
September 18, 09:09 AM • 16295 views
Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries
September 18, 07:30 AM • 17609 views
In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine
September 18, 02:25 AM • 30050 views
Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
0m/s
78%
749mm
Popular news
The first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 has begun in the CarpathiansVideoSeptember 18, 09:32 AM • 11287 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhotoSeptember 18, 09:40 AM • 21521 views
Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in Spain02:49 PM • 7308 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideo02:57 PM • 11918 views
"They abandoned their positions and left their equipment behind." Biletskyi's Third Corps paralyzed Russia's elite Rubicon unit04:05 PM • 9890 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhoto04:16 PM • 7192 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo03:58 PM • 20577 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideo02:57 PM • 11963 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 23322 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 21111 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Aleksandar Vučić
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Romania
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideo04:55 PM • 2588 views
Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in Spain02:49 PM • 7358 views
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 66092 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 69576 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 61904 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Bild
Film
Nord Stream

Exports of adjika, tkemali and satsebeli from Georgia reached a new record, with Russia buying the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Georgia exported 911 tonnes of prepared sauces worth $2.3 million, which is 6% more than last year’s figure. Russia bought the most.

Exports of adjika, tkemali and satsebeli from Georgia reached a new record, with Russia buying the most

In January–August 2026, exports of ready-made sauces from Georgia increased by 6% compared with the same period last year, reaching $2.3 million. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, as reported by UNN.

Details

During the reporting period, 911 tonnes of products were supplied abroad, generating $131,000 more in revenue than a year earlier.

The ministry emphasizes the steady growth in exports of Georgian ready-made sauces—primarily adjika, tkemali, satsebeli, and pomegranate sauce.

In August 2026 alone, the average export price per unit of manufactured product increased by 23%, reaching $2.49 per kilogram.

According to Georgia News, in terms of the geography of export markets, since the beginning of 2026 the main buyers of Georgian sauces have been:

  • Russia - 324 tonnes;
    • USA - 159 tonnes;
      • European Union countries - 139 tonnes;
        • Israel - 116 tonnes;
          • Azerbaijan – 114 tonnes.

            Antonina Tumanova

            EconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news
            Israel
            European Union
            Azerbaijan
            United States
            Georgia