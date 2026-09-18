Exports of adjika, tkemali and satsebeli from Georgia reached a new record, with Russia buying the most

In January–August 2026, exports of ready-made sauces from Georgia increased by 6% compared with the same period last year, reaching $2.3 million. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, as reported by UNN.

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During the reporting period, 911 tonnes of products were supplied abroad, generating $131,000 more in revenue than a year earlier.

The ministry emphasizes the steady growth in exports of Georgian ready-made sauces—primarily adjika, tkemali, satsebeli, and pomegranate sauce.

In August 2026 alone, the average export price per unit of manufactured product increased by 23%, reaching $2.49 per kilogram.

According to Georgia News, in terms of the geography of export markets, since the beginning of 2026 the main buyers of Georgian sauces have been: