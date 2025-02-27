Export of motor gasoline is again banned in Russia

The new restrictions on gasoline exports will be in effect from March 1 to August 31.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Russian media.

The Russian government is re-imposing restrictions on gasoline exports, which are to last from March 1 to August 31. This restriction does not apply to deliveries made by direct producers of petroleum products, the press service of the Russian government reported, according to vedomosti.

The ban on gasoline exports was introduced on March 1, 2024, for six months, until August 31, and applied to all companies (including refineries). But later, the government allowed fuel exports from May 20 to the end of June, and a similar decision was made for supplies in July. But in August 2024, the restriction came into force again.

Recall

In November 2024 , the Russian government was considering lifting the ban on gasoline exports before the end of 2024, despite ongoing repairs at Russian refineries and their financial problems.

The Emir of Qatar announced the date of his visit to Russia - what is known about the meeting