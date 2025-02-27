ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43555 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86712 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114505 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106747 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149698 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120211 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135939 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Export of motor gasoline is again banned in Russia

Export of motor gasoline is again banned in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24152 views

The Russian government is introducing a new ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31, 2024. The restrictions will not apply to supplies from direct producers of petroleum products.

The new restrictions on gasoline exports will be in effect from March 1 to August 31.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Russian media.

The Russian government is re-imposing restrictions on gasoline exports, which are to last from March 1 to August 31. This restriction does not apply to deliveries made by direct producers of petroleum products, the press service of the Russian government reported, according to vedomosti.

The ban on gasoline exports was introduced on March 1, 2024, for six months, until August 31, and applied to all companies (including refineries). But later, the government allowed fuel exports from May 20 to the end of June, and a similar decision was made for supplies in July. But in August 2024, the restriction came into force again.

Recall

In November 2024 , the Russian government was considering lifting the ban on gasoline exports before the end of 2024, despite ongoing repairs at Russian refineries and their financial problems.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

