The Emir of Qatar announced the date of his visit to Russia - what is known about the meeting

The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said he plans to visit the Russian Federation on April 17.

This was reported by the Russian media, UNN wrote.

Details

In particular, he reportedly made this statement during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov, conveying greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin, noted that the Russian side is looking forward to the emir's visit. In response, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani confirmed his intention to arrive in Russia on the date specified.

I hope that (this will happen) on April 17 - The emir replied.

Recall

On February 25, the Russian media reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would pay a working visit to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. In particular, the parties were supposed to discuss Russian-Iranian relations, which have reached a new level with the signing of a new basic interstate agreement in Moscow in January.