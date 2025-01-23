Explosives experts neutralize Russian X-59 missile in Sumy region

In Sumy region, police explosives experts neutralized a Russian X-59 missile that did not explode after being shot down by the Ukrainian defense forces. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, according to UNN.



The X-59 missile, which did not explode after being shot down by the Ukrainian defense forces, was found at the site of the attack. Police experts worked to eliminate the threat and avoid an uncontrolled detonation, which could have caused significant damage to others due to the large radius of the missile, - the statement said.

First, the specialists thoroughly examined the munition and separated the warhead from the body. This made it possible to safely transport the dangerous object away from residential buildings.

The missile was neutralized by controlled detonation in a safe place.

The police once again remind that if you notice suspicious objects, especially in the areas where there was shelling, do not try to touch or move them. Instead, immediately report it to the police.

