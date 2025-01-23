ukenru
02:39 PM • 88022 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 100409 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108342 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111203 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131838 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103796 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135524 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103787 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113442 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116998 views

Explosives experts neutralize Russian X-59 missile in Sumy region

Explosives experts neutralize Russian X-59 missile in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30258 views

Police explosives experts neutralized an unexploded Russian X-59 missile after it was shot down by air defense forces. Experts separated the warhead and carried out a controlled explosion in a safe place.

In Sumy region, police explosives experts neutralized a Russian X-59 missile that did not explode after being shot down by the Ukrainian defense forces. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, according to UNN.

The X-59 missile, which did not explode after being shot down by the Ukrainian defense forces, was found at the site of the attack. Police experts worked to eliminate the threat and avoid an uncontrolled detonation, which could have caused significant damage to others due to the large radius of the missile,

- the statement said.

First, the specialists thoroughly examined the munition and separated the warhead from the body. This made it possible to safely transport the dangerous object away from residential buildings.

The missile was neutralized by controlled detonation in a safe place.

The police once again remind that if you notice suspicious objects, especially in the areas where there was shelling, do not try to touch or move them. Instead, immediately report it to the police.

Previously

In Sumy region, a police bomb squad neutralized a warhead of a downed Russian attack drone that did not detonate.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
kh-59Kh-59
sumySums

Contact us about advertising