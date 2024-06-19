Explosions were heard in the Odessa region
Kyiv • UNN
During an air alert in the Odessa region of Ukraine, explosions were heard, possibly caused by a Russian missile strike. The city and regional authorities have not yet commented on the information about the explosions.
Explosions were heard in the Odessa region against the background of an Air Alert, reports UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.
In social networks, it is reported that the explosions were probably heard in Chernomorsk. There may be a arrival.
The city and regional authorities have not yet commented on the information about the explosions.
