Explosions were heard in Russia’s Novgorod Oblast; an aircraft repair plant that services Il-76 aircraft was reportedly targeted

A series of explosions rang out in Russia's Novgorod Oblast. According to preliminary information, the likely target of the attack may have been the 123rd Aviation Repair Plant, which services the Russian military aviation fleet. Monitoring channels reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The enterprise specializes in the repair and maintenance of Il-76 military transport aircraft, Il-78 aerial refueling aircraft, as well as L-410 aircraft and aviation engines.

Information about any strikes, the extent of the damage, and the possible consequences of the attack currently requires confirmation. There is no official data on the results of the strike.

The plant had already been attacked before

On March 17, the enterprise was already hit. At the time, it was reported that a hangar used to service Il-76 and L-410 aircraft had been struck.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft had been hit.

The 123rd Aviation Repair Plant is an enterprise of Russia's military-industrial complex that provides for the repair and maintenance of the technical readiness of military aviation.

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