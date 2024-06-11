Explosions were heard in Dnipro. Before that, the Air Forces warned about the missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Dnipro, Ukraine, after the Armed Forces warned of approaching missiles.
Explosions were heard in Dnipro, after the Air Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat to the city, writes UNN.
Details
"The sounds of explosions can be heard in Dnipro," Suspilne said.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine had previously warned about missiles at the Dnipro.
Twice a day: enemy attacks damaged infrastructure and houses in Dnipropetrovsk region6/11/24, 8:08 AM • 21156 views