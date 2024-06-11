Twice a day: enemy attacks damaged infrastructure and houses in Dnipropetrovsk region

The enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region twice during the day, as a result of which an Infrastructure Facility, 3 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. This is reported by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

In the Dnipropetrovsk region last night, the invaders hit Nikopol and the Marganets community with kamikaze drones and artillery.

The enemy attack was repeated in the morning, then the district center was attacked again.

It was recorded that after the aggression of the Russian Federation, an Infrastructure Facility, 3 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

