Explosions occurred in ryazan

A series of explosions occurred in the russian city of ryazan. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Eyewitnesses reported explosions on the outskirts of the city of ryazan about 15 minutes ago.

According to the information, a bright flash was also seen in the sky, and an air raid warning was triggered in some areas.

According to local residents, the air defense system actively repelled the attacks. There is no official information on casualties or damage so far.

Large-scale drone attack on Russia: explosions near the oil refinery in Ryazan