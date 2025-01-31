Explosions occurred in Odesa again
Kyiv • UNN
Powerful explosions are heard in Odesa, local authorities urge residents to stay in shelters. The Air Force reports detecting a high-speed target in the Black Sea towards Odesa.
Explosions are heard again in Odesa, residents are urged to stay in shelters. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.
"Powerful explosions again! Don't leave the shelters!" said Kiper.
The Air Force has warned of a high-speed target in the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa.