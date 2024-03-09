Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay away from windows and follow safety rules.
Explosions were heard in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, according to the head of the MVA Kukhta, UNN reports .
Details
Attention! Explosions are heard in Snihurivka! I ask residents to stay away from windows, stay in a safe place until the alarm is disarmed and follow the two-wall rule
He urged not to ignore the alarms. Information on possible damage or casualties is currently being clarified.
