Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv region

Explosions were heard in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, according to the head of the MVA Kukhta, UNN reports .

Details

Attention! Explosions are heard in Snihurivka! I ask residents to stay away from windows, stay in a safe place until the alarm is disarmed and follow the two-wall rule Kukhta wrote.

He urged not to ignore the alarms. Information on possible damage or casualties is currently being clarified.

