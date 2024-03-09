$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12240 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 34993 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32494 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 188520 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 173747 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171055 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217893 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248500 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154302 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371457 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28499 views

Explosions were heard in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay away from windows and follow safety rules.

Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv region

Explosions were heard in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, according to the head of the MVA Kukhta, UNN reports .

Details

Attention! Explosions are heard in Snihurivka! I ask residents to stay away from windows, stay in a safe place until the alarm is disarmed and follow the two-wall rule

Kukhta wrote.

He urged not to ignore the alarms. Information on possible damage or casualties is currently being clarified.

Explosions are heard in Kherson09.03.24, 22:28 • 63398 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Mykolaiv
