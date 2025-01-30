Explosions occurred in Kyiv: air defense system works on enemy drones in the region
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were recorded in the capital of Ukraine during an air raid. Air defense forces are working on enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in the airspace of Kyiv region.
Explosions were heard in the capital. This is reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.
According to information from the Kyiv RMA, air defense systems are operating in the airspace of the region to counter enemy UAVs.
Earlier, an air alert was announced in Kyiv.