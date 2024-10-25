Explosions occurred in Kyiv, air defense is working

A series of explosions were heard in the capital, air defense forces are working, UNN reports.

"Air defense is working in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!" - said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.

In the airspace of Kyiv region , enemy UAVs were spotted, air defense forces are working on targets. Several groups of "Shahed" were also spotted in Chernihiv region heading west.