Explosions occurred in Dnipro - media
Kyiv • UNN
The explosions occurred in Dnipro after the Ukrainian air force warned of an approaching missile threat.
In Dnipro on Wed, January 3, explosions were heard, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.
Details
The sounds of explosions were reportedly heard in Dnipro.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy missile in the in the direction of Dnipro.
