Explosions in Voronezh, eyewitnesses report drone attack

Residents of the Russian city of Voronezh report hearing explosions. According to preliminary data, this is due to the work of air defense and drones flying over the city. This is reported by the Baza telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Residents of the southwestern district and Shylove heard the explosions. An apartment building on Teplychna Street was damaged after an unknown munition hit. Emergency services are working at the scene.

