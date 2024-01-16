Explosions in Voronezh, eyewitnesses report drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Numerous explosions occurred in the Russian city of Voronezh, according to preliminary reports, these were drone attacks. The explosions damaged residential buildings, and emergency services are working at the scene.
Residents of the Russian city of Voronezh report hearing explosions. According to preliminary data, this is due to the work of air defense and drones flying over the city. This is reported by the Baza telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
Residents of the southwestern district and Shylove heard the explosions. An apartment building on Teplychna Street was damaged after an unknown munition hit. Emergency services are working at the scene.
