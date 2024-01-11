A UAV crashed into an administrative building in the Voronezh region of Russia

An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the Voronezh region of Russia. It damaged the roof of a non-residential building in one of the municipalities. No one was injured. This was reported in the Telegram channel by the governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, reports UNN.

Details

Last night, a Ukrainian UAV pierced the roof of a non-residential building in one of the municipalities of Voronezh region. No one was injured. There was no fire Gusev wrote

Gusev added that operational services are working at the site.

