Explosions in Odesa: the city is under attack by drones, air defense is working
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions are heard in Odesa, and air defense forces are working. Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov warned residents of the Kyiv district about the danger and threat of a drone attack.
Explosions were heard in Odesa, air defense forces are working. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.
Explosions are heard in the city! Our defenders are working. Kyiv district, be careful!
Earlier, the mayor warned about the threat of using attack UAVs.
