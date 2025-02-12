Explosions in Odesa: the city is under attack by drones, air defense is working

Explosions were heard in Odesa, air defense forces are working. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

Explosions are heard in the city! Our defenders are working. Kyiv district, be careful! - Trukhanov said.

Earlier, the mayor warned about the threat of using attack UAVs.

Russia fired missiles and 123 drones at Ukraine: 6 ballistic missiles and 71 drones were shot down