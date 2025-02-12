Russia fired missiles and 123 drones at Ukraine: 6 ballistic missiles and 71 drones were shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 123 drones, shooting down 6 ballistic missiles and 71 drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 12, "the enemy struck Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih with Iskander-M ballistic missiles (S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles)." "Six launches were made from Bryansk region and one from Crimea," the statement said.

It is also stated that the enemy attacked with 123 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of imitator drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As of 08.30, six Iskander-M ballistic missiles (S-400) and 71 Shahed-type strike UAVs (other types of drones) were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. 40 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (no negative consequences) - the Air Force reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovs'k (Kryvyi Rih), Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions were reportedly affected.

