Russia fired missiles and 123 drones at Ukraine: 6 ballistic missiles and 71 drones were shot down

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 38758 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 82756 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100955 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 114988 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 97193 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123816 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102306 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113200 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116822 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158066 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102418 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 87556 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 58781 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104659 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 92420 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 114988 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123816 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158066 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148417 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180615 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 92432 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104662 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136180 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138013 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166021 views
Russia fired missiles and 123 drones at Ukraine: 6 ballistic missiles and 71 drones were shot down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25589 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 ballistic missiles and 123 Shahed drones from different directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down all ballistic missiles and 71 drones, and 5 regions were affected.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 123 drones, shooting down 6 ballistic missiles and 71 drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 12, "the enemy struck Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih with Iskander-M ballistic missiles (S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles)." "Six launches were made from Bryansk region and one from Crimea," the statement said.

It is also stated that the enemy attacked with 123 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of imitator drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As of 08.30, six Iskander-M ballistic missiles (S-400) and 71 Shahed-type strike UAVs (other types of drones) were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. 40 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (no negative consequences)

- the Air Force reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovs'k (Kryvyi Rih), Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions were reportedly affected.

“Putin is not preparing for peace, only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop terror”: Zelensky shows the consequences of the Russian attack12.02.25, 08:46 • 30690 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

