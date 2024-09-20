Explosions in Odesa followed by warning of ballistic threat

A series of explosions were heard in Odesa. The Air Force warned of possible use of ballistic weapons from the south, UNN reports.



Details

Explosions occurred in Odesa, reports "Suspilne"

The head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, urged residents to stay in shelters.

"Odesa and the district, stay in shelters," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the south.

Also about the missile threat in the areas where air alert has been declared.



Air raid alert in the city and region.

