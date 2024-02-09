Explosions in Kharkiv: Russians attack BPL

Russians are attacking Kharkiv region with drones. This was reported by the head of the local regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Residents of Kharkiv and the region, stay in shelters. Enemy UAVs have been spotted. - Syniehubov warned.

Details

The regional police added that explosions were heard in the regional center. They also warned residents not to take photos or videos of the explosions and not to post them online.

Attention! Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. If you hear enemy shells hit, report them to the special police line 102. Do not post photos and videos of the hits. Do not help the enemy to kill our adults and children. - the police called.

Explosions were also heard that evening in Kherson and Odesa.